Earlier in the afternoon, main roads were temporarily closed due to fallen trees, showing the potential dangers of the storm front with strong gusts. According to police reports, this affected the B 98 Millstätter Straße between Spittal and Villach near the municipality of Afritz am See and the B 70 Packer Straße in the Wolfsberg district. The Wolfsberg tunnel on the A 10 Tauern highway in the Spittal/Millstätter See junction was closed in both directions due to a power failure.