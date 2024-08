Proceedings for fatal police shooting discontinued

The 55-year-old's attack with a slashing and stabbing weapon had put his life at risk. As reported, the German citizen had first threatened his wife and then two police officers with a machete in Bad Sauerbrunn at the beginning of January. One officer was injured in the process. When the man could not be calmed down with words and pepper spray, the police used their service weapons. According to the public prosecutor, a total of nine shots were fired, three of which hit the man's body.