Hiking in Styria
To the highest peak of the Seckauer Tauern
From the popular Ingeringsee lake to the 2417-metre-high Geierhaupt: this week's tip from hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti is a mountain hike to two very special natural places.
Even the starting point of the hike is an experience: the Ingeringsee lake in the Murtal region. The idyllically situated mountain lake offers a beautiful view of the glacial Ingering Valley with its steep valley sides. Leisurely hiking trails lead around the lake and to the attractive Klementikapelle chapel.
Facts & Figures
- Hiking data: 11 km / 1200 m difference in altitude / walking time 5.45 h (outward and return journey)
- Requirements: steep mountain trail with high steps in places; boulder slopes to cross.
- Signposting system: very good red-white-red markings throughout; yellow signposts Geierhaupt (Alpine trail no. 39).
- Starting point: from the crossroads in "Ingering II", a 9 km long asphalt or gravel road leads to the lake (parking lot 5).
- Refreshment stops: none during the hike; Reicher Hube, 0680/1280789, Gasthaus Kaiser, 03513/88324, Lorettohof, 0664/75022779.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and You-Tube: wegesaktiv.
If you start early in the morning, you will get to know the lake from its quiet side and be amazed at the hustle and bustle on beautiful afternoons when mountain hikers, excursionists and those seeking peace and quiet gather here. The mountain hike to the highest point of the Seckauer Tauern can be roughly divided into two sections: The first section leads steeply uphill through the forest to the Saurücken ridge. From the broad, rapid mountain ridge, the terrain is significantly flatter, with striking boulder slopes to cross in sections. Conclusion: The Geierhaupt simply has to be hiked!
We start at the Ingeringsee lake (1221 m) and walk along the lake to the right to the Loretto chapel. Shortly afterwards, we follow the yellow signpost and follow the forest road uphill until we see the trail entrance on the right. The path leads steeply uphill through the dense forest, crosses forest roads and also runs briefly on them. At an altitude of approx. 1800 meters, an impressive and panoramic mountain ridge, the so-called Saurücken, begins. We can now see the Höllkogel (2323 m) in front of us and the Hölltal valley to the right.
In between, we continue over boulder slopes below the Höllkogel until we recognize our destination a little later. The trail leads over an easily accessible ridge to the Geierhaupt (2417 m according to the map). The descent is via the ascent route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
