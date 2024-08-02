To the highest peak of the Seckauer Tauern

If you start early in the morning, you will get to know the lake from its quiet side and be amazed at the hustle and bustle on beautiful afternoons when mountain hikers, excursionists and those seeking peace and quiet gather here. The mountain hike to the highest point of the Seckauer Tauern can be roughly divided into two sections: The first section leads steeply uphill through the forest to the Saurücken ridge. From the broad, rapid mountain ridge, the terrain is significantly flatter, with striking boulder slopes to cross in sections. Conclusion: The Geierhaupt simply has to be hiked!