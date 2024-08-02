Let's go
Through the Windachtal valley to the Siegerlandhütte hut
On this tour for those with stamina, we hike on the quiet side of Sölden to the refuge on the border with South Tyrol.
To get to the actual starting point at Fiegl's Hütte at just under 2000 meters, we use the hiking bus from Sölden. Alternatively, the approximately 5 kilometers can also be covered in a relaxed manner by e-bike.
From the hut, the route first descends a few meters along the road and then - up and down, but generally ascending - along the Windachtal valley without any significant change of direction. The mountain flanks with the streams to the left and right form a magnificent backdrop, and the trail begins behind the Hildesheimer Hütte material ropeway.
In the wide Windach valley, it climbs gently to the left above the Windache. The stream flows almost in the style of a wild river in a wide streambed, with our destination in the background. It seems a long way off - but this impression is deceptive!
Impressive view over the 3000 m peaks of the Kaunergrat ridge
We hike over the Windachklamm gorge and then cross the stream. Now continue inwards to the little house of the former material cable car. Here we choose the shorter route on the left to the hut and tackle the last 300 meters in altitude. Finally, the route leads over boulders and slabs to the refuge. The view back over the valley to the 3000 m peaks of the Kaunergrat is impressive.
Siegerlandhütte (Ötztal)
- Difference in altitude: around 800 meters (Fiegl's Hütte - Siegerlandhütte)
- Length: around 7.5 or 5 km (Fiegl's Hütte - Siegerlandhütte or Windachtal parking lot - Fiegl's Hütte)
- Walking time: around 3 or 2.5 hours (hike from Fiegl's Hütte in ascent or descent)
- Valley town: Sölden (1368 m)
- Starting point: "Fiegl's Hütte" (1956 m, also known as Fiegl's Gasthaus); accessible by hiking bus from Sölden or by e-bike from the Windachtal hiking parking lot (approx. 1500 m; from Freizeit Arena in Sölden, follow "Siegerlandhütte"; at the first left turn after the barrier, stay on the good road)
- Route: road, path
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles, rain protection
- Requirements: fitness, stamina, sure-footedness
- Children: from 10 years
- Refreshments: Siegerlandhütte (2710 m), open daily, 0664/ 2414040, www.siegerland- huette.com; Fiegl's Hütte
- Public transport: Hiking bus no. 54b from Freizeit Arena (www.vvt.at)
You should enjoy the excellent cuisine at the hut before the descent along the access route begins later. The landscape and route give the tour an almost meditative character, here on the quiet side of Sölden.
