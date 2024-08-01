"Manipulation"
China rejects hacking accusation from Germany
China has rejected Germany's accusations of a targeted hacker attack. This "deliberate anti-Chinese political manipulation is firmly rejected", said a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in Beijing.
The statement went on to say that some politicians and media in the West have been repeatedly disseminating unfounded or even deliberately fabricated information for some time.
"Thinking of the Cold War"
China has always spoken out against cyber attacks of any kind, the spokesperson said. The country itself is one of the main victims of such attacks. Germany should adopt a "responsible attitude" and put aside "Cold War thinking".
A spokesperson for the German Foreign Office announced on Wednesday that China had been behind a serious cyberattack on the Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy (BKG) at the end of 2021. The Chinese ambassador had been summoned on the basis of these findings. The Federal Government condemns the cyberattack in the strongest possible terms.
The BKG provides up-to-date official geodata for the entire German territory. It also merges its own data with that of the federal states and third-party providers. The data and images are also used by companies in the security sector. It is not known whether the cyber spies were explicitly looking for information for this user group during their attack, which probably remained undetected for a long period of time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.