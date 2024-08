1:10! Dornbirn ladies with a bad loss against Zurich

SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn's local rivals were also shown where they are lacking on Wednesday. They suffered a heavy 10:1 defeat against Swiss first division side FC Zurich on the Birkenwiese. "We got into the game well for the first 20 or 25 minutes and also had four great opportunities," analyzed coach Klaus Stocker. "Then we slept through a few situations defensively." What he didn't like at all, however, was the second half. "We have to make sure that a 'team' finally runs, fights and plays together on the pitch - in exactly that order."