Warning: severe thunderstorms again over Austria

Austria-wide thunderstorms possible

The showers are likely to have been the starting signal for the next thunderstorms in Austria. Already on Thursday, the Austrian severe weather center reported a red warning level in the west. Hail and heavy thunderstorms are possible. The next warning was issued in Carinthia in the early afternoon. Experts are also warning of thunderstorms across the country. According to meteorologists from GeoSphere Austria, rain showers and thunderstorms are to be expected during the afternoon hours, especially in the west and south of Austria. However, thundery showers cannot be ruled out anywhere until the evening. Nevertheless, temperatures will remain around 25 to 33 degrees.