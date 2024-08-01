Warning of hail
Warning: severe thunderstorms again over Austria
Another threat of heavy thunderstorms in Austria. A red warning level has been in place in the west of the country since Thursday afternoon. Hail is also possible in Vorarlberg and Tyrol. Thundery rain showers cannot be ruled out across the country. The next few days will also be rainy - the high temperatures will remain.
A severe storm briefly hit Vorarlberg on Wednesday evening. Even the Arlberg road (B197) - the second main traffic link between Tyrol and Vorarlberg - was buried by a m udslide (see photo).
Austria-wide thunderstorms possible
The showers are likely to have been the starting signal for the next thunderstorms in Austria. Already on Thursday, the Austrian severe weather center reported a red warning level in the west. Hail and heavy thunderstorms are possible. The next warning was issued in Carinthia in the early afternoon. Experts are also warning of thunderstorms across the country. According to meteorologists from GeoSphere Austria, rain showers and thunderstorms are to be expected during the afternoon hours, especially in the west and south of Austria. However, thundery showers cannot be ruled out anywhere until the evening. Nevertheless, temperatures will remain around 25 to 33 degrees.
Friday starts off rainy again
Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue until after midnight, especially in the west and north of Austria. From the Tauern mountains to the Innviertel region, showers may continue into the morning hours in some areas.
Showers are expected to fall again in the north and east as early as Friday morning, and around midday the precipitation will also spread to the southern side of the Alps and to the south. In addition, thunderstorms may then increasingly mix with the precipitation. However, temperatures of up to 30 degrees will remain.
Saturday at least occasionally sunny
From Saturday onwards, the influence of the disturbances should decrease again. In the east, on the eastern edge of the Alps and in south-eastern Styria, it should be sunny and dry, at least at times. However, showers will fall in the northern Alpine congestion between the Tyrolean lowlands and the Mostviertel. In the afternoon, the tendency to shower will also increase significantly in East Tyrol and Carinthia. However, it will remain warm, with daily highs between 22 and 30 degrees.
Summery warm, but not entirely stable weather is on the cards for Sunday. The tendency for showers and thunderstorms will be lowest in the west and the weather will calm down everywhere towards the evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
