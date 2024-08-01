Pierer and Mateschitz: majority stake in Rosenbauer

Authorities have their say

However, the authorities still have their say: the planned deal requires merger control approvals both within and outside Europe. Once the takeover has been approved by the relevant authorities in the fourth quarter of 2024, it is planned to appoint new capital representatives to the Supervisory Board of the company, which operates from Leonding. Subject to election by the Annual General Meeting, Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz, Friedrich Roithner and Gernot Hofer are to join the board.