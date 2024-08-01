Deal now fixed
Pierer and Mateschitz: majority stake in Rosenbauer
The investment company led by KTM boss Stefan Pierer, Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz and Raiffeisen Oberösterreich is now making a deal with Rosenbauer! After it was announced a month and a half ago that Robau, the company they founded, would hold a third of the shares, it is now clear: they are going for the majority!
There has been speculation for weeks that Robau, the company founded by Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and two Raiffeisen Upper Austria companies, would not be satisfied with a third of the shares in Rosenbauer. But it has only been official since Thursday morning: Robau Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH, Robau for short, has concluded agreements to obtain a majority stake in Rosenbauer International.
In detail, this means that Robau will acquire a 25.15 percent share package from Rosenbauer Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH and thus from the representatives of the founding family. Following the acquisition of the first block of shares and the purchase of shares from Rosenbauer Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH, Robau will then hold 50.1 percent of the world's leading firefighting equipment supplier.
Authorities have their say
However, the authorities still have their say: the planned deal requires merger control approvals both within and outside Europe. Once the takeover has been approved by the relevant authorities in the fourth quarter of 2024, it is planned to appoint new capital representatives to the Supervisory Board of the company, which operates from Leonding. Subject to election by the Annual General Meeting, Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz, Friedrich Roithner and Gernot Hofer are to join the board.
Robau states that the share deals ensure that Rosenbauer is back on the road to success and that the headquarters in Austria are secured in the long term.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.