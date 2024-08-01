Wild chase
Speeding drunk driver had child (7) with him in the car
The 30-year-old from Gmunden will probably no longer receive the title of "Best Stepdad of the Year". On Thursday night, he had a wild chase with the police. His girlfriend and her seven-year-old son were in the car with him. He also tested positive for alcohol.
A 30-year-old man from Gmunden was driving a car in the Traunkirchen area at 9.55 pm on Wednesday at a massively excessive speed. The driver's 34-year-old girlfriend and the woman's seven-year-old son were in the car. A police patrol was able to see the car in oncoming traffic, turned the patrol car around due to the massively excessive speed and began the pursuit with blue lights and siren.
Speedy drive continued
Due to several vehicles in front of the suspect car, the patrol was ultimately only able to catch up with the car slowly. The driver was immediately signaled to stop his car at the side of the road. However, the man did not comply with this request, overtook a moped and continued his speeding.
Jumped over a level crossing
In the Nachdemsee/Hamberg area, the 30-year-old briefly left the road but managed to avoid an accident and continued to speed off. The crew of the Altmünster 2 patrol had little or no chance of catching up with the vehicle due to its dangerous driving style. At the Pichlholfstraße/Großalmstraße junction, the 30-year-old finally lost control of the vehicle and collided with the crash barrier. He tried to flee again, but was unable to do so due to the damage.
Driving license confiscated
The police officers noticed clear symptoms of strong alcoholization in the man and asked him to take a breathalyzer test. The result was positive at 1.72 per mille. The 30-year-old's driver's license was temporarily confiscated on the spot and he will also be reported to the Gmunden district authority and the Wels public prosecutor's office. Fortunately, nobody was injured while driving.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
