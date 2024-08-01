AT&S posts a loss of 16 million euros

Job cuts necessary

In May of this year, it was therefore announced that up to 1,000 jobs would have to be cut at the company worldwide. "In order to counteract the continued price pressure expected in the industry, we have further intensified our ongoing efficiency programs. In this context, in addition to numerous other cost-cutting effects, there will also be a reduction of up to 1,000 employees at existing locations," said Group CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.