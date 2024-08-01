Resuscitation futile
Motorcyclist (28) died in crash with electricity pylon
On Wednesday evening, a 28-year-old from Carinthia drove off the Hebalmstraße in Deutschlandsberg on his motorcycle. He crashed into a power pole and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. It is still unclear exactly how the accident happened.
A man from Carinthia was driving on the Hebalmstraße (L 606) in Deutschlandsberg at around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday evening when the fatal scenes occurred. For reasons that are currently unclear, he lost control of his motorcycle on a left-hand bend, skidded onto the verge and into a gutter. It was no longer possible to brake quickly enough and he crashed into a power pole.
Died at the scene of the accident
A witness rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate the 28-year-old. The emergency services (ambulance, rescue helicopter C 12, Kloster fire department, police) also tried to save his life. But in vain - the motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.
37 deaths according to accident statistics
This is the second biker to die in an accident this week. On Monday evening, a 24-year-old from Leibnitz died on his motorcycle. According to Styrian accident statistics, 37 people have already died in road accidents this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
