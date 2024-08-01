Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Resuscitation futile

Motorcyclist (28) died in crash with electricity pylon

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 07:54

On Wednesday evening, a 28-year-old from Carinthia drove off the Hebalmstraße in Deutschlandsberg on his motorcycle. He crashed into a power pole and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. It is still unclear exactly how the accident happened.

comment0 Kommentare

A man from Carinthia was driving on the Hebalmstraße (L 606) in Deutschlandsberg at around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday evening when the fatal scenes occurred. For reasons that are currently unclear, he lost control of his motorcycle on a left-hand bend, skidded onto the verge and into a gutter. It was no longer possible to brake quickly enough and he crashed into a power pole.

Died at the scene of the accident
A witness rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate the 28-year-old. The emergency services (ambulance, rescue helicopter C 12, Kloster fire department, police) also tried to save his life. But in vain - the motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.

37 deaths according to accident statistics
This is the second biker to die in an accident this week. On Monday evening, a 24-year-old from Leibnitz died on his motorcycle. According to Styrian accident statistics, 37 people have already died in road accidents this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf