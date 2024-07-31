Leoben is the favorite
Despite luxury squad: promotion is not a foregone conclusion!
From Friday, the ball will be rolling again in the regional soccer league. The big title contender is, of course, DSV Leoben. Following their forced relegation, the team from Donawitz want to return to the 2nd division immediately. They have also made some top-class purchases.
The bitter refusal to grant a license and the forced relegation are over - DSV Leoben now wants to return to the 2nd division as quickly as possible! The new signings alone show this: Former Bundesliga veterans Mario Leitgeb (WAC), Thorsten Schick (Rapid) and Denis Tomic (WSG Tirol) have been signed. "Everything worked out in the squad planning, we got good quality together," says DSV sports director Thomas Janeschitz with satisfaction.
But there were also painful departures of key players to digest: Alar, Amoah, Horvat and goalkeeper Wiegele did not make the journey to the third division. Nevertheless, coach Carsten Jancker can be pleased with a luxury squad by regional league standards. "I think we have a good second division squad," says Janeschitz. However, the 58-year-old is aware: "Names haven't won a game in soccer yet. We have to show strength right from the start," demands the sporting director. The club has not shelved "Mission 2028" despite the setback. Janeschitz: "Our aim is to continue working professionally in the regional league and set the course for the next step."
"A stimulating task"
Mario Leitgeb, who has returned to Styria after seven and a half years at the WAC, will also help with this. The 36-year-old Styrian has thus come full circle: in the spring of his career, he played with Sturm's amateurs in the regional league.
"Now I've reached the fall of my career. I wanted to be at a club where everything fits. And in Leoben we have a cool squad and a cool task that is very appealing. The club wants to make a difference," explains the rascal in midfield, who will kick off with the Donawitzers at home against LASK Amateure on Friday.
How the new season starts
ROUND 1 REGIONAL LEAGUE MIDDLE, Friday: DSC - Hertha Wels, DSV Leoben - LASK II, Treibach - SG Wallern, Weiz - Vöcklamarkt (all 19). - Saturday: Wildon - Gurten (18), Oedt - Steyr (18.30), St. Anna - Gleisdorf (19). - Sunday: WAC II - Ried II (17.30).
"Not an easy task. It will be important that we get off to a good start." Despite the high-caliber squad, the goal of regaining promotion will not be a foregone conclusion. The sporting director is also aware of this: "It's always difficult to become champions, as we all know. Many opponents will probably play defensively against us."
