Despite luxury squad: promotion is not a foregone conclusion!

But there were also painful departures of key players to digest: Alar, Amoah, Horvat and goalkeeper Wiegele did not make the journey to the third division. Nevertheless, coach Carsten Jancker can be pleased with a luxury squad by regional league standards. "I think we have a good second division squad," says Janeschitz. However, the 58-year-old is aware: "Names haven't won a game in soccer yet. We have to show strength right from the start," demands the sporting director. The club has not shelved "Mission 2028" despite the setback. Janeschitz: "Our aim is to continue working professionally in the regional league and set the course for the next step."