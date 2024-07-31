More money for Salzburg’s politicians

Provincialleaders are tight-lipped about the increase

Last year, provincial politicians received half the increase. Only the mayors received a full increase of just under ten percent. This was not up for debate this year. The state leaders are remarkably taciturn on the subject. "We are of the opinion that this is justifiable," said a spokesperson for the state government. FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek only refers to the "fundamental decision" made last year. It is striking that Salzburg, like Upper Austria, which is also governed by a black-blue coalition, is also increasing the absolute top salaries by the full amount this year.