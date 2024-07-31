Ministry counters
Political row over Olympic boxing matches flares up
A controversial scene at the Paris Olympic opening ceremony featuring drag queens caused social controversy, while the boxing match between two biological men and two women sparked political debate. FPÖ state deputy leader Udo Landbauer voiced criticism. Now Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler's Green Ministry of Sport is ready to counter.
"Where is the outcry from the left?", wondered Lower Austria's FPÖ leader and state deputy Udo Landbauer in connection with the discussions about the boxing matches at the Olympic Games. As reported several times, two female boxers who were excluded from the World Championships due to excessive testosterone levels will be competing there. Landbauer concludes: "This is just crazy and ridiculous. There are two genders and it stays that way!"
Kogler: "Exclusion must not be allowed"
However, the Ministry of Sport is now launching a political counterattack. "Sport is for everyone, and grassroots sport is the place where accessibility and diversity should be practiced, where exclusion should not be allowed. In the area of elite sport, it goes without saying that equal opportunities must be maintained, despite the pursuit of maximum inclusion. Ensuring this is the task of the regulations, which must be based on the scientific findings of experts and not on shouts from amateur physiologists," it says.
The International Olympic Committee is responsible for the regulations. The ministry is also unaware of the IOC's motives for approving the two athletes.
