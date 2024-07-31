Political row over Olympic boxing matches flares up

Kogler: "Exclusion must not be allowed"

However, the Ministry of Sport is now launching a political counterattack. "Sport is for everyone, and grassroots sport is the place where accessibility and diversity should be practiced, where exclusion should not be allowed. In the area of elite sport, it goes without saying that equal opportunities must be maintained, despite the pursuit of maximum inclusion. Ensuring this is the task of the regulations, which must be based on the scientific findings of experts and not on shouts from amateur physiologists," it says.