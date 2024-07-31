"Complete silence"
King Charles no longer takes calls from Harry
King Charles III is said to have ordered that his son, Prince Harry, should no longer be put through if he calls.
The reason: he is fed up with his son's enervating fight for police protection in the UK. Following his sick visit in February, after it was announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, the Prince is said to have tried to persuade Charles to campaign for him and his family to be given police protection in the UK like the Royal Family.
Of course, the King will not interfere in his country's security decisions, which have already been confirmed by the courts. Police protection for the Royal Family is paid for by the British taxpayer and Harry and Meghan lost their right to it when they fled royal duties to the US in 2020.
King "unavailable"
Prince Harry's desperate efforts to protect his wife and children have deepened his estrangement from his father, King Charles, according to a recent report in People magazine. There is "complete silence" between the two.
According to the magazine, people close to Prince Harry claim that the monarch no longer answers his son's calls or replies to his letters.
"He gets the answer 'unavailable'," a friend of Harry's is quoted as saying. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to enquire about the King's health, but these calls also go unanswered."
"Harry is scared"
"Harry is terrified and feels like the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider explained. Another source close to the situation says: "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."
He blames the British tabloid media for the fact that, in his opinion, he and his family are in great danger of falling victim to an attack.
Fear of assassins
Harry told ITV that all it would take is a lone perpetrator - one person reading this stuff - with a knife or acid, for example. "That's one of the reasons I won't be bringing my wife back to this country." Harry also stated in the interview that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had supported him in his cause and that it would have been better if the rest of the family had supported him in the fight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.