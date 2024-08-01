biologon GmbH
Tyrolean company in the final of the “EU Organic Awards”
biologon GmbH, based in Hochfilzen, has made it to the final of the "EU Organic Awards". The winners will be announced in September and will receive their awards in Brussels.
The EU Organic Awards were launched in 2022 as part of the European Action Plan for Organic Agriculture. The aim behind it: To recognize excellence along the entire organic value chain. The spectrum ranges from SMEs, farmers and restaurants to entire organic regions.
The awards comprise seven categories and eight individual awards.
We are extremely proud to be nominated as a finalist in the EU Organic Awards 2024. It is a recognition of our tireless commitment to sustainable and innovative organic products.
CEO Martina Pletzenauer
133 applications from 23 EU countries
They are awarded by the European Commission, the European Economic and Social Committee, the European Committee of the Regions, COPA-COGECA and IFOAM Organics Europe.
The finalists for this year's edition were recently announced. One of them is a Tyrolean company. biologon GmbH, based in Hochfilzen, was selected from 133 applications from 23 EU countries.
A total of 24 finalists
The family business is known for its hand-mixed organic muesli and traditionally baked crunchies. The company is delighted to be one of the contenders. CEO Martina Pletzenauer says: "We are extremely proud to be nominated as a finalist in the 'EU Organic Awards' 2024. It is recognition of our tireless commitment to sustainable and innovative organic products. It is a great honor to be among the best in Europe."
There are 24 finalists in total this year. The winners will be announced in Brussels on the official EU Organic Day on September 23.
