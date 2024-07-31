OMV boss sees a way out of the Gazprom contract

Discussions are mainly taking place via lawyers

Communication between OMV and Gazprom is now mainly taking place via lawyers, with several proceedings before arbitration courts. "We have had a dedicated legal strategy since the beginning of 2023, for over a year and a half, which serves to protect OMV's rights," says Stern. It will probably be possible to say more about this in the second half of the year. "It will certainly not be possible to enforce all arbitration awards, but there will certainly be the opportunity to implement various parts of them," says the OMV CEO.