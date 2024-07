Soon to be a customer team?

Alpine is in crisis in Formula 1. The racing team, a Renault subsidiary, is only third last in the constructors' championship, which is decisive for the distribution of bonuses. A few weeks ago, De Meo hired former team boss Flavio Briatore as an advisor. The works team is on the verge of becoming a customer team due to the high financial outlay. Mercedes is repeatedly mentioned as a future engine partner.