Venice, Lisbon
You should definitely visit these restaurants!
Hans Mahr, renowned TV professional and passionate gourmet, combines his love of travel and new culinary delights in his blog "TheHans". He not only looks beyond the horizon, he also gives a little insight into his experiences and the cooking pots of this world. Click inside!
As a busy media consultant, Hans Mahr spends more than half the year on the road, sharing his experiences of food, drink and travel. With good reason - as a "professional" in both areas, he was named "Gourmet of the Year" in 1996.
Whether in a gourmet restaurant or a small beach bar, the best and most interesting culinary highlights from Europe and around the world are regularly featured on his blog and YouTube channel.
La dolce vita in Venice
The lagoon city of Venice also enticed Mahr with its specialties and sweet temptations. In his video, you can see how he lets "la dolce vita" melt in his mouth - not without his partner and TV presenter Katja Burkard, of course.
"The Hans" in Venice:
"Wild cuisine" in the Algarve
But the Algarve also has a lot to offer: "There has to be enough time for Lisbon on a trip to Portugal. Because spurred on by the successful Spaniards, something like culinary national pride has also developed among Portugal's neighbors, and a whole generation of young chefs has helped turn the capital into a gourmet metropolis," says Mahr in his video (see below).
Hans Mahr explores the wild side of the Algarve:
In search of indulgence around the globe
Readers and viewers may be inspired by Mahr's experiences and embark on a culinary journey around the world. Of course, the TV pro is not just traveling around Europe. Mahr's fine taste buds take him around the globe.
From street food in Korea and fine dining in Bangkok to exclusive dinners in New York or on the Côte d'Azur - the varied "menu" of "TheHans" offers delightful impressions from all corners of the world.
Addresses
- HERE is the link to the blog
- HERE is the link to the YouTube account
The blog and YouTube account are true (taste) havens for travel enthusiasts and gourmets looking for inspiring adventures and exquisite taste experiences.
Click in, bon appétit and enjoy your meal!
