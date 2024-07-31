Two new faces on the touchline

Successor is a companion

However, St. Johann would like to avoid a repeat of the previous season. After all, they were in a relegation battle for a long time. The legacy that new boss Scherer is taking on is a big one. After all, Werfenwenger succeeds legendary coach Ernst Lottermoser. Werfenwenger is confident that he will succeed. After all, the two have known each other for many years. The parallels cannot be denied. Both grew up at Pfarrwerfen. Lottermoser was Scherer's coach there. He then brought him to LAZ Bischofshofen and later joined the club as "co".