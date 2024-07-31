Anniversary
World record for brass musicians
Mega concert to mark the 100th birthday of the Vorarlberg Brass Band Association
Vorarlberg is known as a land of brass music, the density of bands is unrivaled in Austria. So it goes without saying that the 100th birthday of the regional association should be celebrated in style. As the highlight of the anniversary year, those responsible have planned an event that has never been seen before in this form anywhere in the world: Over 6000 musicians from Vorarlberg, eastern Switzerland, southern Germany and Liechtenstein will perform a joint concert on the banks of the Rhine on August 25 - it would be a world record. The mega event is being organized by the Vorarlberg Brass Music Association (VBV) in cooperation with the St. Gallen Brass Music Association, which is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Spectators will be treated to a spectacular sight: Over a length of around four kilometers, the musicians will face each other on both sides of the Rhine, connected by the Koblach-Montlingen bridge. "This is about connecting through music across national borders: there has never been a line-up like this to play together. This unique event will create a great echo in the world of brass music and beyond," VBV Chairman Wolfram Baldauf is convinced. Preparations start at 10.30 a.m., the official part of the event begins at 11.30 a.m. - and afterwards there will be a big bridge party!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
