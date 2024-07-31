World record for brass musicians

Vorarlberg is known as a land of brass music, the density of bands is unrivaled in Austria. So it goes without saying that the 100th birthday of the regional association should be celebrated in style. As the highlight of the anniversary year, those responsible have planned an event that has never been seen before in this form anywhere in the world: Over 6000 musicians from Vorarlberg, eastern Switzerland, southern Germany and Liechtenstein will perform a joint concert on the banks of the Rhine on August 25 - it would be a world record. The mega event is being organized by the Vorarlberg Brass Music Association (VBV) in cooperation with the St. Gallen Brass Music Association, which is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.