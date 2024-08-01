Wasps are on the hunt to catch up

Starting a diversionary maneuver

And of course this is noticeable: As soon as the barbecue is fired up, the cake is sliced on the terrace or the jam sandwiches are smeared, the wasps are already there trying to get a bite. They are not exactly choosy when it comes to the type of food they eat: while they tend to get sweet things for their offspring (juices, nectar, sugar in all imaginable forms), the adults prefer something more solid, i.e. proteins. That's why almost nothing is safe from these pests. Ritter recommends distracting the animals, for example with a plate of fully ripe grapes placed a little away from your own dining table.