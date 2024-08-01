Omnivores
Wasps are on the hunt to catch up
Although the black and yellow insects got off to a weak start to the season in Vorarlberg, the omnivores have since been able to recover - thanks to ideal weather conditions.
Anyone who thought that the cold, wet weather in early summer would keep the wasp population in check this year is not quite right, but not entirely wrong either. In fact, the insects were ready to go extremely early this year. They flew out as early as February, always on the lookout for food.
But then the weather gods threw a spanner in the works, as rain and cold made the wasps inactive again. But now, confirms Elisabeth Ritter from "inatura Dornbirn", the insects are finding ideal weather conditions in the Ländle. "They've been catching up for two or three weeks," explains the expert.
Starting a diversionary maneuver
And of course this is noticeable: As soon as the barbecue is fired up, the cake is sliced on the terrace or the jam sandwiches are smeared, the wasps are already there trying to get a bite. They are not exactly choosy when it comes to the type of food they eat: while they tend to get sweet things for their offspring (juices, nectar, sugar in all imaginable forms), the adults prefer something more solid, i.e. proteins. That's why almost nothing is safe from these pests. Ritter recommends distracting the animals, for example with a plate of fully ripe grapes placed a little away from your own dining table.
In general, it is important to remain calm when wasps approach. Most of the 300 or so wasp species are peaceful anyway, but others (the common wasp, for example) should not be irritated by flailing around wildly, which may put them into defense mode.
See a doctor in the event of an allergic reaction
If you do get stung, it helps to cool the affected area and possibly wrap it with a wet cloth. For allergy sufferers, an insect bite can of course be far more unpleasant. Anyone who complains of swollen eyes or a swollen tongue shortly after a sting should seek medical treatment immediately, as a severe allergic reaction could be present.
If the allergy is already known, it is advisable to always have an emergency kit with you in summer. This contains an anti-histamine, an adrenaline pen and cortisone tablets.
Be careful with drinks
To prevent this from happening in the first place, sturdy shoes should always be worn outdoors. It is also advisable to check drinks from cans or dark bottles very carefully before taking a sip.
