PVZ demanded
Doctors about to retire – Pichling needs doctors
The temporary primary care center including radiology and pharmacy in Ebelsberg, which was presented in April, is scheduled to open next year. However, like experts, VP party leader Michaela Sommer believes that sooner or later this will not be enough for medical care in the south of Linz.
For years, the "Krone" has repeatedly drawn attention to the worrying shortage of doctors in the south of Linz. In March, "white smoke" finally rose over the former barracks area in Ebelsberg and - as reported - the realization of a primary care unit (PVE) was fixed. From next summer, three experienced doctors, who have already successfully set up the Enns medical center, and two young doctors will be ordained in a temporary container center including radiology and pharmacy.
Two GPs retire
VP party leader Michaela Sommer was one of the initiators of this project. But instead of leaning back in satisfaction, she is already looking ahead: "The decision to build a primary care center on the former barracks site in Ebelsberg is enormously important and will make a decisive contribution to relieving the tense care situation in the south of Linz. But you have to bear in mind that the future housing project will also mean around 7,000 more people living in the south of Linz in one fell swoop." Sommer therefore sees the absolute necessity for another center in neighboring Pichling - especially because two deserving family doctors are retiring there this year.
11,000 people have lived long enough in a district that is grossly underserved from a medical point of view. That is why a primary care center is also needed in Pichling.
Michaela Sommer, Linzer VP-Klubobfrau
VP party leader mobilizes
"I will immediately seek talks with those responsible, contact doctors and, of course, get involved in the search for a suitable site. Conversely, I would ask all interested parties from the medical sector and the healthcare professions to actively get in touch. This also applies to property owners in Pichling," says Sommer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.