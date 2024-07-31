Doctors about to retire – Pichling needs doctors

Two GPs retire

VP party leader Michaela Sommer was one of the initiators of this project. But instead of leaning back in satisfaction, she is already looking ahead: "The decision to build a primary care center on the former barracks site in Ebelsberg is enormously important and will make a decisive contribution to relieving the tense care situation in the south of Linz. But you have to bear in mind that the future housing project will also mean around 7,000 more people living in the south of Linz in one fell swoop." Sommer therefore sees the absolute necessity for another center in neighboring Pichling - especially because two deserving family doctors are retiring there this year.