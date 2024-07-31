23rd in the end – Knabl’s attacks went unrewarded

While Julia Hauser and Lisa Perterer were already beaten after the swim, Tjebbe Kaindl and especially Luis Knabl were able to cope better with the adventure on the Seine. Knabl climbed out of the water in twelfth place and shone on the bike. He closed the gap to the leading group in no time at all, then set the pace - and even attacked! "I tried to keep the pace up," he said afterwards. "To keep the lead group small. But unfortunately the others weren't interested."