Men's triathlon

23rd in the end – Knabl’s attacks went unrewarded

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 14:05

After the women, Austria's men were also unable to achieve a top place in the triathlon in the spectacular setting between the Seine and the Champs Elysees. Luis Knabl in particular showed a spirited race and even attacked on the bike, but the Tyrolean fell far behind in the run, ultimately finishing 23rd, 2:50 behind winner Alex Yee (GB). Tjebbe Kaindl finished the competition in 33rd place. 

While Julia Hauser and Lisa Perterer were already beaten after the swim, Tjebbe Kaindl and especially Luis Knabl were able to cope better with the adventure on the Seine. Knabl climbed out of the water in twelfth place and shone on the bike. He closed the gap to the leading group in no time at all, then set the pace - and even attacked! "I tried to keep the pace up," he said afterwards. "To keep the lead group small. But unfortunately the others weren't interested."

(Bild: AP/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: AP/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Austrian double lead
Certainly in the knowledge that the run was still looming, by far his weakest discipline. The 32-year-old also received help. After a while, his compatriot Kaindl also found his way back into the leading group. For a short time, they even took first and second place and, with the help of the Norwegians, sought to escape to the front. 

Alex Yee won the triathlon. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Alex Yee won the triathlon.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

But the opponents held on doggedly. As a result, the Austrians reached the second transition in the lead pack, but fell back rapidly in the first 10 kilometers of the run. While the British favorite Alex Yee caught Hayden Wilde (Nzl) in the last few meters in a thrilling finish in 1:43:33 to win gold, Knabl had to settle for 23rd place. 

