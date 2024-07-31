Vorteilswelt
Surprising statements

Never coach again? Jürgen Klopp makes you sit up and take notice!

31.07.2024 12:35

Will Jürgen Klopp never sit on the coach's bench again? The 57-year-old German has made some surprising statements.

He is certainly not interested in the position of England team manager. The former Liverpool coach, who has announced a one-year sabbatical, emphasized this at an international coaching congress in Würzburg. When asked which requests his advisor was currently forwarding to him, Klopp replied: "Nothing at all. Nothing job-wise. No club, no country. A few people must not have heard that part."

"Biggest loss of face in history"
When the presenter confronted Klopp specifically with a possible interest from European Championship finalists England, he said: "That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of soccer if they said I would make an exception for you." The job with the "Three Lions" is vacant after Gareth Southgate stepped down following the second consecutive European Championship final defeat.

Never coach again?
According to Klopp himself, he does not even know whether he wants to return as a coach. "I will work somewhere. I'm too young to just do padel tennis and grandchildren. Will I be a coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. We'll see what it looks like in a few months' time. Nothing is coming through at the moment," said the star coach.

"Record silver medal holder"
Wearing shorts and an unbuttoned shirt, Klopp chatted casually at the event - including about the three Champions League finals he lost with Borussia Dortmund (2013) and Liverpool (2018 and 2022). "I'm probably the record Silver Medal holder in the Champions League. I've lost more Champions League finals than most people have played in," joked Klopp.

However, he also achieved a major coup in the top flight with Liverpool in 2019. The following year, Klopp led the long-established club, for whom he worked from 2015 to 2024, to their first league title in 30 years.

