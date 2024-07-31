Expansion delayed
Schlotterer’s Plant 3 on hold due to complaints
After numerous notices for the expansion of the sun protection manufacturer Schlotterer in Adnet have already been issued, the Nature Conservation Association and the State Environmental Ombudsman's Office have now filed a complaint against the nature conservation notice. According to Schlotterer, construction has been delayed by a year for the time being.
The Adnet-based sun shading manufacturer Schlotterer had originally planned to start construction of "Plant 3" in 2025. That is now a thing of the past. The company received the nature conservation notice in June. This means that all permits from the district authority would have been granted and construction could have started the following year.
Proceedings at the Provincial Administrative Court
However, the Nature Conservation Association and the Provincial Environmental Ombudsman lodged an appeal against the decision. This means that it is now up to the Provincial Administrative Court to decide whether the decision is unlawful. This process will take time.
Managing Director: "Project to be implemented"
Schlotterer CEO Peter Gubisch says: "We have not yet been able to look at the content of the complaints in detail, but we will examine them very closely. We had already drawn up a specialist report in advance and commissioned a nature conservation expert in order to minimize the impact of the extension on the environment as much as possible. Our project is to be implemented, even if we now have to accept a delay for the second time."
Schlotterer is now rescheduling: instead of 2025, construction will not start until 2026. Plant 3 should be completed in 2030. The manufacturer then assumes that a full 700 new jobs will be created by 2040.
Protests in the run-up
Permits were already granted last year under commercial and building law - including a positive water and forestry law review. Numerous public protests against the expansion of the plant on the so-called Adnet fields drew attention in advance under the slogan "Save the Adnet fields". Conservationists had already drawn attention to protected animal species such as sand lizards, bats and Aesculapian snakes in the area the previous year.
