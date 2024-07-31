Schlotterer’s Plant 3 on hold due to complaints

Managing Director: "Project to be implemented"

Schlotterer CEO Peter Gubisch says: "We have not yet been able to look at the content of the complaints in detail, but we will examine them very closely. We had already drawn up a specialist report in advance and commissioned a nature conservation expert in order to minimize the impact of the extension on the environment as much as possible. Our project is to be implemented, even if we now have to accept a delay for the second time."