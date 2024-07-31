"No longer a bystander"
Job cuts again: City boss calls for industry summit
Around 200 employees have been registered for redundancy with the labor market service's early warning system! The bad news from the Steyr Automotive plant is causing ever darker clouds to gather over the vehicle supplier. Mayor Markus Vogl is highly alarmed and is now calling for an industry summit.
From SKF to the BMW plant: the town of Steyr can rely on stable leading companies. Steyr Automotive, on the other hand, is apparently far from smooth sailing: since the takeover by Siegfried Wolf in the fall of 2023, the number of employees at the vehicle supplier has shrunk dramatically.
Just under three years ago, Steyr Automotive employed around 2,200 people, but this figure is now down to around 1,200. With the announced reduction of a further 200 employees, the plant is scratching at the 1,000 mark and could even fall below it.
"We need a perspective before the hat burns."
Markus Vogl, Bürgermeister der Stadt Steyr
Mayor Markus Vogl is alarmed: "The fact that so many people in our city have lost their jobs and thus the basis of their livelihood in such a short space of time is dramatic."
"There is great uncertainty"
Vogl, who once worked at the former MAN plant himself, also says: "The uncertainty of the remaining employees is correspondingly great. We can no longer stand by and watch."
Vogl calls for an industry summit: "Steyr is one of the most important industrial locations in Austria and it should stay that way." The mayor wants to bring everyone together: The federal government, the state, the employment service, the social partners.
"We need all players at the same table"
"We need all players at the same table to develop future prospects for the location and create framework conditions that make research, development and production in Steyr attractive and create and secure jobs in the region."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.