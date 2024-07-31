A heavy blow for Austria’s ice hockey

"There is no alternative to the AHL"

That leaves just one red-white-red quartet. Clearly too few for development to progress in the country. The league finds itself in a dilemma. "There is no alternative to the Alps Hockey League," explains Schwarz. And rightly so, because a purely Austrian league would not have the quality to help young cracks progress, not to mention that too few teams are interested in it. On the other hand, the Alps Hockey League in its current form is drifting towards an abyss. Ice hockey Austria needs to think about something as soon as possible.