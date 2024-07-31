Vorteilswelt
Beach volleyball

World champions too big for Hörl/Horst

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 09:56

As predicted, the third group match will decide Julian Hörl and Alexander Horst's progress at the Olympic beach volleyball tournament in Paris. 

comment0 Kommentare

The Austrian duo lost 0:2 (-18,-13) to the Czech world champions David Schweiner/Ondrej Perusic in the Eiffel Tower Arena on Wednesday morning. Earlier on Sunday, they had also lost 0:2 to Brazilians Evandro/Arthur in this difficult E-Pool.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

A hard-fought first set
Hörl/Horst got the match off to a good start in the sunshine in the Mega Arena, which was almost full to the brim with fans after the heavy rain during the night, were level with the favored team and even led 11:9 in the first set. But it was not enough to win the set. The second set also remained open at first (6:6), before the Czechs created a gap and easily took it to the finish line.

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

The match against the Canadians Sam Schachter/Daniel Dearing is scheduled for Friday, and a win for Red-White-Red is a must. The top two in each group, as well as the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16. The remaining four third-placed teams will play for the last two tickets for the knockout phase in play-off matches.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

