Cloud weakens: Microsoft makes stock market players nervous

Expensive pact with OpenAI

The stock market reacts sensitively even to such slight differences, as Microsoft is a pioneer in the business with cloud services and artificial intelligence in particular. The company concluded an expensive pact with ChatGPT inventor OpenAI and is integrating its technology into all of its products. Access to AI functions is sold on a subscription model. Microsoft is also building expensive new data centers. Investors now want to see that the billions invested in AI are bearing fruit.