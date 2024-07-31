AI technology consumes as much electricity as entire countries!

And it's not just the servers and data centers that are driving up the energy consumption associated with AI. There is an entire industry behind the technology that produces chips and manufactures server capacity. Researcher Alex de Vries, who runs the online portal Digiconomist, looked at the consumption of the company Nvidia, a world leader in AI hardware. In his calculations, he came up with a consumption of 85.4 to 134.0 terawatt hours of electricity - that's how much Argentina or Sweden consume in a year.