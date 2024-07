Sensational! Espernberger swims into the final

Here he found himself in the same heat as world record holder Kristof Milak from Hungary, among others. Once again, Espernberger was behind in the first 50 m, but once again rolled up the field from behind. This time the pace was much faster than in the morning. In 1:54.62, however, he made it into the final in eighth place. "The record was the cherry on top. I'm absolutely over the moon," he said jubilantly. "My goal for the final is another record. But I think I'll need a low 1:53 for the medal."