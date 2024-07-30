"Lulu" after fifth place
“In four years, I will make up for the medal!”
Just a few seconds after losing the judo bronze medal match, Lubjana Piovesana was already smiling again. She hugged Clarisse Agbegnenou and came into the mixed zone with a happy face. "The disappointment is really limited," said the 27-year-old, who was rather pleased with her performance and already made a clear statement: "I'm still young. In four years' time in Los Angeles, I want to make up for that medal."
Perhaps she would have been ready for it now had it not been for her forced break. In 2020, Piovesana turned her back on her home country of Great Britain, partly because she was bullied internally by other female judo fighters, including her second-round opponent yesterday, Lucy Renshall, and also had her problems with coaches. Instead, she moved to Vorarlberg to live with her boyfriend Laurin Böhler. However, the change of nation took time and had the disadvantage that "Lulu" was not allowed to compete in international competitions for three years.
"Otherwise I would certainly be further along in my development," says Piovesana. "But I will certainly get even stronger in the next few years." She has already made a start this year. The 27-year-old won two Grand Slams and improved into the top 10 of the world rankings. "I've also become much stronger in my head," explained "Lulu", who often used to have problems with nervousness. Working with psychologist Patrick Bernatzky also helped her.
Piovesana was able to prove this Tuesday on the biggest stage of her sport. She won three of her first four fights, with only the defeat to her good friend Prisca Awiti Alcaraz, who had also left Great Britain to compete for Mexico in Paris, hurting. "Because I dominated the fight and should have scored a point," said Piovesana.
"Fangirl of Clarisse"
Mental strength was needed above all in the bronze medal match, when all 8,000 people in the hall on the Champs du Mars were screaming for France's legend Clarisse Agbegnenou. "That was really nerve-wracking," admitted "Lulu", who also had to compete against her own role model. "I was actually always a fangirl of Clarisse."
Who almost beat her. She managed to throw the Frenchwoman twice in the first 40 seconds, but not enough for a valid score. Then she just didn't pay attention for a moment and it was over.
It was pleasing to see that an athlete could also live well with a fifth place, knowing that she had given her best and put in a strong performance. "I'm just happy to be here, fighting in front of this backdrop," said a delighted Piovesana, who recalled the tough time at the beginning in Austria. "I almost had panic attacks at times." Now she can be at the Olympics with her boyfriend and her family. Not forgetting her team, with whom she is also competing in the mixed competition. "But like almost all Austrians, I have to compete in the wrong weight class. So I have to put on a few more kilos," she laughed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
