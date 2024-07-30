“In four years, I will make up for the medal!”

It was pleasing to see that an athlete could also live well with a fifth place, knowing that she had given her best and put in a strong performance. "I'm just happy to be here, fighting in front of this backdrop," said a delighted Piovesana, who recalled the tough time at the beginning in Austria. "I almost had panic attacks at times." Now she can be at the Olympics with her boyfriend and her family. Not forgetting her team, with whom she is also competing in the mixed competition. "But like almost all Austrians, I have to compete in the wrong weight class. So I have to put on a few more kilos," she laughed.