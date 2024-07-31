Only one Chinese was interested in a top restaurant

Exactly one year ago, multi-restaurateur Thomas Altendorfer let it slip that he wanted to part with the Kinski in Lambach. At the beginning of January, the lights went out in the former top restaurant on the B...1 and at the foot of Lambach Abbey after 23 years. The search for a new tenant has been more than sobering. "So far, only one interested party has come forward. It was a Chinese man from Vienna. As he didn't want to pay the transfer fee of 50,000 euros, no agreement has been reached," Altendorfer grinds his teeth.