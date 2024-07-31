Tenant wanted
Only one Chinese was interested in a top restaurant
The Kinski in Lambach, which opened 23 years ago, has been closed since January. However, the search for a new tenant is proving extremely difficult. There is also limited interest in taking over the Prosciutto in Grieskirchen, which has also been successfully run for many years.
Exactly one year ago, multi-restaurateur Thomas Altendorfer let it slip that he wanted to part with the Kinski in Lambach. At the beginning of January, the lights went out in the former top restaurant on the B...1 and at the foot of Lambach Abbey after 23 years. The search for a new tenant has been more than sobering. "So far, only one interested party has come forward. It was a Chinese man from Vienna. As he didn't want to pay the transfer fee of 50,000 euros, no agreement has been reached," Altendorfer grinds his teeth.
He has now been anchored in the restaurant scene for 35 years. "The situation has never been so modest. We can't always just make excuses about corona and the lack of staff. We also have to think about prices. It's cheaper in many vacation destinations than here. When landlords charge 6.50 euros for a soda and lemon, something is wrong. That's bad for the entire industry."
Kinski becomes an event location
Nevertheless, he has not given up hope of finding a new tenant for the Kinski. "From the fall, I will rent it out as an event location. The 300-seat restaurant is perfect for company parties or other events," says Altendorfer.
There is also currently no solution in sight for the new takeover of the Prosciutto in Grieskirchen. Until the closing time in spring, it was the epitome of top Italian gastronomy in the district capital for almost 25 years. "We hope that it will once again become a restaurant with a Mediterranean menu," say the family owners.
Plans for renovation
Not only are feelers currently being put out for a new tenant, plans are also being made for a renovation. The kitchen and the drain are to be replaced. "The situation in the restaurant business is difficult. It's not just a lack of staff. The expensive prices are keeping customers away. The market needs to recover," say the owners of the restaurant with more than 100 years of gastronomic tradition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
