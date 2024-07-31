LIVE from 20:30: Austria face Tampere!

European Cup TICKER
Coach Stephan Helm's first home game at Vienna Austria is already a game of destiny. Tonight, the "Veilchen" are under pressure in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, where they have to make up for a 1:2 first-leg loss to Finnish Cup winners Ilves Tampere. "I'm confident that things will go our way," said midfielder Dominik Fitz. Coach Helm also spoke of a "good chance".
Neo-coach can "draw from the full"
Austria regained some confidence on Sunday with a commanding 6-0 win in the first round of the ÖFB Cup at regional league side FC Pinzgau Saalfelden. Helm rotated as planned in Salzburg thanks to the quick lead, allowing the new coach to "draw from the full" against the fourth-placed team in the table from Finland.
With their first win of the season behind them, they will also have to overcome the hurdle of Tampere and above all avoid the defensive lapses they suffered in the first leg defeat. "It will be important for us to be very alert in transition situations," emphasized Helm. "We'll address the things that didn't work so well last week," added Fitz. "It's extremely important for us to keep a clean sheet. We have to make sure we're good defensively."
"It's unfamiliar territory for the opponent!"
In addition to valuable income for the chronically empty club coffers, a possible promotion against the Finnish representative would probably also bring a clash against Djurgårdens IF. The top Swedish club from Stockholm beat Progres Niederkorn from Luxembourg 3:0 in the first leg.
Ilves had the weekend off and therefore had plenty of time to adjust from the artificial pitch at home in Tampere to the natural turf at "Viola Park", as the Austria Stadium is known internationally. "It's a bit of an unfamiliar terrain for the opposition," said Helm, who emphasized, however: "The advantage lies much more with our own fans, who can generate additional energy."
Dragovic not eligible to play against Tampere
The return of Aleksandar Dragovic before the European Cup clash made for happy faces in Vienna-Favoriten. The 100-time ÖFB team player was officially unveiled on Tuesday, but the 33-year-old central defender, who moved home from Red Star Belgrade on a three-year deal, will probably not make his first appearance until next week. The veteran would not be eligible for the game against Tampere anyway.
The signing of 19-year-old striker Kante Abdoulaye from the Ivory Coast will also be announced soon, as his brother leaked a photo after signing the contract, according to Austria sporting director Jürgen Werner. This concludes Austria's transfer program this summer, Werner explained. "We are now closing the book."
Negotiations will now take place in the coming weeks with the two attacking players Muharem Huskovic (21) and Andreas Gruber (29), whose contracts expire next summer. "We've already started talks with both of them," said Werner. "I'm sure we'll have more information in the coming weeks."
