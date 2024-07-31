Where there are gaps
More midwives – but still a shortage in some regions
The latest figures from the Ministry of Health show that there have been significantly more health insurance midwives in Styria since last year. However, there are still gaps in some regions, for example in the districts of Murtal, Liezen and Deutschlandsberg.
28 health insurance midwife posts for the whole of Styria: that's how many were available on paper between 2019 and 2022 - compared to just over 10,000 births per year. And these 28 positions were never fully filled: six positions were unfilled in 2019, four, two and three in the following years.
These figures can be seen in a response to an inquiry from the Ministry of Health to the FPÖ. It also states that even when the posts were filled, fewer women were ultimately cared for than planned: "For a variety of reasons", the midwives usually did not fulfill the full contractual scope of the posts.
New contract enables part-time work
One reason: until the end of 2022, statutory health insurance midwives could not work part-time. This will be possible with the new, Austria-wide contract from 2023. "This has led to an enormous improvement in care," says the ministry. New posts have also been created.
As of April 1, 2024, the situation is as follows: There are now 35 permanent posts in Styria, 24.75 of which are filled by a total of 45 midwives. However, this also means that just over ten positions are vacant. According to the umbrella organization of social insurance providers, these have been vacant for one and a half years with a few exceptions - even though they are advertised four times a year.
The large number of unfilled positions is a cause for concern. After all, this is an elementary medical care service.
Nationalratsabgeordneter Markus Leinfellner (FPÖ)
Bild: FPÖ Steiermark
Call for midwifery centers
As can be seen from the chart, there are hardly any health insurance midwives in the districts of Murtal, Liezen and Deutschlandsberg in particular. "In our view, the model of midwife centers that has already been implemented in some regions should be rolled out even better throughout Styria. Such midwife centers should also receive the best possible support from the state government," demands FPÖ Member of National Council Markus Leinfellner.
A positive development: while only 1403 women were cared for by midwives with a health insurance contract in 2019, this figure had already risen to 2485 women by 2023. A further increase is expected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.