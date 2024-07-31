More midwives – but still a shortage in some regions

Call for midwifery centers

As can be seen from the chart, there are hardly any health insurance midwives in the districts of Murtal, Liezen and Deutschlandsberg in particular. "In our view, the model of midwife centers that has already been implemented in some regions should be rolled out even better throughout Styria. Such midwife centers should also receive the best possible support from the state government," demands FPÖ Member of National Council Markus Leinfellner.