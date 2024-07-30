Marko Raguz:
“Didn’t know if I would ever be able to walk again”
More than two years and 15 doctors later, Marko Raguz is eagerly awaiting his long-awaited comeback. Injuries have left their mark on Austrias striker: "Didn't know if I would be able to run again."
In the summer of 2022, he moved from LASK to Austria for a transfer fee of 1.3 million euros. Before a never-ending tale of woe followed, striker Marko Raguz was condemned to watch for two years and three months due to the damage caused by his cruciate ligament rupture.
"I saw a total of 15 doctors in seven countries. None of them could really tell me what I had at first," says Raguz, who was diagnosed with a snapping hip (a rare orthopaedic condition). Did he even think about quitting in the meantime? "I had completely different worries. There were times when I didn't even know if I would ever be able to run or walk normally again. That was certainly the most difficult time."
During which he - quite understandably - sought psychological help. "But my friends and family also helped me a lot. I can take a lot from it, I'm a different person now." In what way? "You appreciate the little things more, you're grateful to be able to do what you enjoy. This phase of my life has really honed my character." And is now coming to an end. The 26-year-old (last comeback attempt failed in the spring) is finally on the pitch with his Austria team and is in team training. However, he cannot yet completely ignore the injury misery in training. "It would be strange if it were any different. But it's getting better from session to session. The confidence is coming back more and more." Also thanks to his colleagues.
"Not to be taken for granted"
"I feel incredible support. The lads are all there for me. That's not something to be taken for granted, but it speaks volumes for this great club." Who is clearly now longing for Raguz's debut. "We're in a good process and will continue with it," he says, working on his return every day. "I'm sure the fans will see me in the first half of the season. I'll just keep doing what I've been doing for the last two years." Namely fight!
