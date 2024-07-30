Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Secure updates

German BSI draws lessons from Crowdstrike mishap

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 08:55

The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) is proposing measures to improve operational stability so that faulty updates do not have such drastic consequences in future as they did in the major IT breakdown on July 19.

comment0 Kommentare

In talks with the software companies Crowdstrike and Microsoft, the BSI has already developed initial measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, according to a BSI statement.

Safe mode must always work
The BSI will also work with both companies and manufacturers of comparable software solutions to ensure that the respective operating system can always be started at least in safe mode, even in the event of serious errors. The BSI's long-term goal is also to "have new and resilient components designed and implemented". These should have the same functionality and protective effect as before, with less far-reaching intervention rights in the operating systems.

A faulty update for IT security software from Crowdstrike recently caused widespread disruption in many places around the world. An estimated 8.5 million Windows computers were affected. The consequences were felt particularly strongly in air traffic, but some supermarkets, hospitals and television stations also had problems.

Crowdstrike later discovered that the test mechanisms for the software update were leaking a faulty file, which then caused Windows computers to crash. The test systems are now being improved and updates are to be rolled out gradually in future so that any problems do not affect all customers immediately.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf