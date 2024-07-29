Sofia Polcanova wins and advances to the round of 16

From then on, things went better for Austria's only remaining table tennis player at these matches, after Daniel Habesohn had been eliminated from the men's singles tournament in the morning. With 11:7 and 11:3, Polcanova took a 3:1 lead in sets, although her concentration was put to the test by the cheers of the French crowd. On the next table, local hero Alexis Lebrun claimed a celebrated victory. After this match, things quietened down in the hall, but Polcanova was unable to close the bag for the time being.