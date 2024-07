Hiker rescued by helicopter after a fall

On Monday, a 53-year-old British woman and her 60-year-old husband went hiking in the Höllengebirge mountains in the municipality of Steinbach am Attersee. The couple climbed from the Kaisigen district via the Stieg-Steig to the Geißalm and, after a rest, walked back down the same path towards the valley. At an altitude of around 1300 m, the woman twisted her ankle at around 10.50 am and fell a few meters into the mountain pines.