AK service tip
Is there a right to “heat-free”?
Is there actually a right to "heat-free" and are companies obliged to install air conditioning systems? Adolf Eigl, an expert in employee protection at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows everything there is to know about this topic.
Even in midsummer temperatures, there is no entitlement to "heat-free" for employees. There is no legal basis for leaving the workplace if the temperature is too high.
Company management must ensure a suitable temperature
The company management is obliged to ensure a suitable room temperature. For activities involving little physical strain, such as office work, the room temperature must generally be between 19 and 25 degrees. If there are air conditioning or ventilation systems, the temperature should not exceed 25 degrees if possible.
If there are no air conditioning or ventilation systems, the company management must exhaust all measures to lower the temperature. These include night-time ventilation, shading the windows or providing fans and soft drinks.
The law does not stipulate the mandatory installation of air conditioning systems.
In terms of the Construction Workers' Bad Weather Compensation Act, the following applies: work can be stopped if it is 32.5 degrees or higher outside if no cooler alternative workplace can be provided. However, the decision is up to the company management.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.