AK service tip

Is there a right to “heat-free”?

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 05:59

Is there actually a right to "heat-free" and are companies obliged to install air conditioning systems? Adolf Eigl, an expert in employee protection at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows everything there is to know about this topic.

Even in midsummer temperatures, there is no entitlement to "heat-free" for employees. There is no legal basis for leaving the workplace if the temperature is too high.

Company management must ensure a suitable temperature

The company management is obliged to ensure a suitable room temperature. For activities involving little physical strain, such as office work, the room temperature must generally be between 19 and 25 degrees. If there are air conditioning or ventilation systems, the temperature should not exceed 25 degrees if possible.

If there are no air conditioning or ventilation systems, the company management must exhaust all measures to lower the temperature. These include night-time ventilation, shading the windows or providing fans and soft drinks.

The law does not stipulate the mandatory installation of air conditioning systems.

In terms of the Construction Workers' Bad Weather Compensation Act, the following applies: work can be stopped if it is 32.5 degrees or higher outside if no cooler alternative workplace can be provided. However, the decision is up to the company management.

