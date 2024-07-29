Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

End of marriage sealed

Ben Affleck buys 20-dollar house without Lopez

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 16:00

Ben Affleck has bought a new multi-million dollar mansion in L.A., sealing the end of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

comment0 Kommentare

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 68-million-dollar mansion has been up for sale since June. Affleck has since looked for a new place to live. 

According to TMZ, the Hollywood star has bought a property in Pacific Palisades for himself and the children he has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck has used the last few weeks to look for a new place to live. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Ben Affleck has used the last few weeks to look for a new place to live.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Horse stables and spa area
The two-storey house reportedly has an open plan living area with a kitchen, four bedrooms - the master bedroom has a fireplace - high ceilings and garden views. The property was built as a riding stable and therefore has stables and a tack room.

Outside, there is also a pool, a spa and a two-storey guest house. Jennifer Lopez, who has spent the last few weeks on the east coast in the Hamptons, is also said to be already seeking offers for a house of her own.

Separated since May
The two have been separated since May. Affleck picked up his things from the house in Beverly Hills while Lopez was in Europe, from where she traveled directly to the Hamptons. Insiders are sure it can't be long now before the couple announce they are filing for divorce.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously together and engaged in the 2000s. The relationship broke up after two years in 2004 shortly before the wedding. In 2021, when things were looking sad for both of them love-wise, Affleck got in touch with his old love and things sparked again. 

In July 2022, Lopez and Affleck finally married in Las Vegas and in August at a larger ceremony at Affleck's estate in Georgia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf