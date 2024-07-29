End of marriage sealed
Ben Affleck buys 20-dollar house without Lopez
Ben Affleck has bought a new multi-million dollar mansion in L.A., sealing the end of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 68-million-dollar mansion has been up for sale since June. Affleck has since looked for a new place to live.
According to TMZ, the Hollywood star has bought a property in Pacific Palisades for himself and the children he has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Horse stables and spa area
The two-storey house reportedly has an open plan living area with a kitchen, four bedrooms - the master bedroom has a fireplace - high ceilings and garden views. The property was built as a riding stable and therefore has stables and a tack room.
Outside, there is also a pool, a spa and a two-storey guest house. Jennifer Lopez, who has spent the last few weeks on the east coast in the Hamptons, is also said to be already seeking offers for a house of her own.
Separated since May
The two have been separated since May. Affleck picked up his things from the house in Beverly Hills while Lopez was in Europe, from where she traveled directly to the Hamptons. Insiders are sure it can't be long now before the couple announce they are filing for divorce.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously together and engaged in the 2000s. The relationship broke up after two years in 2004 shortly before the wedding. In 2021, when things were looking sad for both of them love-wise, Affleck got in touch with his old love and things sparked again.
In July 2022, Lopez and Affleck finally married in Las Vegas and in August at a larger ceremony at Affleck's estate in Georgia.
