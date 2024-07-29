Wooden frame on the road
Linz’s Waldeggstraße blocked by climate activists
For some, a justified protest action against a completely outdated transport policy and for the survival of the planet, for others another annoying hurdle in the already exhausting Monday morning traffic. Numerous traffic jams and delays were the result.
Morning traffic on the B 139, or more precisely the section of Waldeggstraße between Westbrücke and Kärntnerstraße, is normally rather slow. On Monday, however, it was particularly bad: environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion Austria blocked the road into the city to demonstrate against the planned A 26, the continuation of the Westring project. Once completed, this is set to double the volume of traffic in the city
Protest against the A 26
To this end, they erected a large wooden frame on the roadway, which one person climbed onto, while others stopped the traffic in front of it with banners. "Austria's transport sector has by far the most critical emission levels. To avoid fines, health risks and the harshest consequences of the climate crisis, it is high time to stop the billion-dollar A26," says Extinction Rebellion.
Blockade the right means?
FPÖ city councillor Michael Raml counters: "Protecting our nature is a legitimate concern. However, road blockades are simply intolerable and do nothing to help. On the contrary, cars parked with their engines running and their exhaust fumes harm the environment. Climate stickers must therefore accept the accusation of being polluters," criticizes the city councillor the disruptive action in Linz's early morning traffic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.