Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Don't kid yourself

Rod Stewart (79): “My days are numbered”

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 09:19

The star has survived both prostate and thyroid cancer and is aware of his finiteness. "My days are numbered!" says Rod Stewart (79) quite openly. He is aware that he is in the autumn of his life. 

comment0 Kommentare

But the rock star is not afraid of death. In the "US Sun" he announced: "We all have to go sometime, that applies to everyone." Which is why the "Forever Young" singer has decided not to lament his mortality and instead to enjoy his last years "as best I can". Stewart believes he will crack 95: "I've probably got another 15 years ahead of me - I can do that easily!"

Rock star lifestyle scaled back
Stewart admits, however, that he has scaled back his rock star lifestyle.

Rod Stewart is aware of his finiteness, but he can still manage 15 years "easily", he says. (Bild: APA/AP)
Rod Stewart is aware of his finiteness, but he can still manage 15 years "easily", he says.
(Bild: APA/AP)

Partying is part of it
"It's no longer the case that I can drink all night like I did in the 70s and 80s, not sleep and do crazy things - if I still want to have a voice in the morning. The older I get, the better I have to protect my vocal cords before every show!"

Which is not to say that there's only water to drink on tour: "That's important, but you're talking to Rod Stewart here! We are 13 band members, including six women. And we celebrate after every show. I force them to drink and we all love it!"

Surviving both prostate and thyroid cancer
Having survived both prostate and thyroid cancer, Stewart is taking better care of his health than ever: "It's important when you're getting on a bit. I've almost become a bit of a hypochondriac. I just think that we men in particular should take more advantage of our wonderful medical sciences." Stewart insists that he doesn't need medication to keep performing: "I don't take any pills - nothing. Occasionally I'll pop an ibuprofen if my knee swells up too much - but that's very rare!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf