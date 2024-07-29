Rod Stewart (79): “My days are numbered”

Surviving both prostate and thyroid cancer

Having survived both prostate and thyroid cancer, Stewart is taking better care of his health than ever: "It's important when you're getting on a bit. I've almost become a bit of a hypochondriac. I just think that we men in particular should take more advantage of our wonderful medical sciences." Stewart insists that he doesn't need medication to keep performing: "I don't take any pills - nothing. Occasionally I'll pop an ibuprofen if my knee swells up too much - but that's very rare!"