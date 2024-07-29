Don't kid yourself
Rod Stewart (79): “My days are numbered”
The star has survived both prostate and thyroid cancer and is aware of his finiteness. "My days are numbered!" says Rod Stewart (79) quite openly. He is aware that he is in the autumn of his life.
But the rock star is not afraid of death. In the "US Sun" he announced: "We all have to go sometime, that applies to everyone." Which is why the "Forever Young" singer has decided not to lament his mortality and instead to enjoy his last years "as best I can". Stewart believes he will crack 95: "I've probably got another 15 years ahead of me - I can do that easily!"
Rock star lifestyle scaled back
Stewart admits, however, that he has scaled back his rock star lifestyle.
Partying is part of it
"It's no longer the case that I can drink all night like I did in the 70s and 80s, not sleep and do crazy things - if I still want to have a voice in the morning. The older I get, the better I have to protect my vocal cords before every show!"
Which is not to say that there's only water to drink on tour: "That's important, but you're talking to Rod Stewart here! We are 13 band members, including six women. And we celebrate after every show. I force them to drink and we all love it!"
Surviving both prostate and thyroid cancer
Having survived both prostate and thyroid cancer, Stewart is taking better care of his health than ever: "It's important when you're getting on a bit. I've almost become a bit of a hypochondriac. I just think that we men in particular should take more advantage of our wonderful medical sciences." Stewart insists that he doesn't need medication to keep performing: "I don't take any pills - nothing. Occasionally I'll pop an ibuprofen if my knee swells up too much - but that's very rare!"
