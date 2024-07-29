#1 Movie In The World
Reynolds and Jackman celebrate their movie success
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is a box office hit on the opening weekend, the main actors are thrilled and thank the fans - with humor.
In an Instagram post, Hugh Jackman (55) lies on a bed in his Wolverine costume and gazes transfigured at a picture frame. Another photo reveals the picture with the caption: "#1 Movie In The World". "Thank you ALL!" he writes to his followers.
It's kind of hard to process, jokes Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds (47) in an Instagram story about the box office success. He thanks everyone who saw the movie at the weekend.
"Miss Hugh already"
He also posted a picture of himself, alluding to Jackman, also in costume in bed, looking at a framed photo. This in turn shows Jackman in his Instagram pose.
"I miss Hugh already," writes Reynolds. The two stars are known for being good friends who like to make fun of each other.
The third Marvel blockbuster about the anti-hero Deadpool grossed over 438 million dollars (around 403 million euros) worldwide at the weekend, according to Disney Studio estimates.
Disney rejoices
In North America alone, 205 million dollars came into the box office. According to the Disney press release, this is the best domestic box office opening of all time for an R-rated movie.
According to the strict R-rating in the USA, young people under the age of 17 may only see the film if accompanied by an adult.
Vulgar humor and action
For comparison: the original film "Deadpool" opened in North America in 2016 with 132 million dollars, while "Deadpool 2" made 125 million dollars on its debut in 2018.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is peppered with the usual brute, often vulgar humor and entertaining action.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.