111 officers injured
LH wants tougher penalties for attacks on police
The resistance of an aggressive and brutal Porsche robber in Wels against his arrest is no exception. Even in uniform, police officers sometimes feel like fair game: according to the Ministry of the Interior, there were 241 attacks on officers in Upper Austria in 2022 that fell under "Resistance to state authority" and "Assault on an officer". Last year, 106 people were convicted in court for this.
"This data situation is alarming and the legislator is called upon to take action against attacks on police officers by tightening the penal code," demands LH Thomas Stelzer. In 2022, 111 police officers were injured in the course of official duties as a result of "external violence". "That's exactly 111 too many. Tougher sanctions are needed."
Also interesting: In the previous year, the Upper Austrian police were called out to 10,547 incidents of violent crime, 44.5 percent of the offenders were known repeat offenders.
Service dog "Daria" bit the Porsche robber from Wels twice during the arrest, only then did the allegedly mentally ill and severely aggressive criminal give up. To put it cynically, it would be no wonder if the four-legged friend had to answer for self-defense.
Such proceedings are not uncommon among his human colleagues. When it comes to violence, police officers quickly get the blame.
Perpetrators of violence, on the other hand, often get away with lenient sentences. This is not due to the level of punishment. Those who want more severity should question why and how sentences are handed down.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
