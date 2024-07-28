Hail and squalls
Warning: thunderstorm front moving across Austria
Severe weather warning: After it was really hot again on Saturday, a cold front is causing showers and thunderstorms throughout Austria on Sunday. A red warning level was already in place in around five federal states.
Around 34 degrees were measured in Austria on Saturday. On Sunday, the tide finally turned again: the risk of thunderstorms increased significantly across the country. Already in the morning hours, showers and local thunderstorms moved from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria.
Several federal states glowing red
During the day, these spread to the east and south, intensifying: There is still a risk of severe weather there due to heavy rain, hail and squalls! Burgenland, Styria, Carinthia, Tyrol and Salzburg were affected in the afternoon. In some countries, a red warning level has already been issued.
Warning of squalls and hail
Styria is one of the regions experiencing enormous unrest: several thunderstorm cells moved across the province in the early afternoon. The civil protection association and the state warning center have already warned of heavy rain, gusts of wind and hail. But while the population protects itself from the next weather chaos, the clean-up work from the last bad storms in Aflenz, Thörl, Kalwang and Mautern is still ongoing.
Warnings are issued for small-scale flooding and branches falling in the wind. The banks of rivers should also be avoided.
Surfers and boaters in distress
Carinthia has also been hit by the storms. A thunderstorm front had already moved across parts of Upper Carinthia by midday. The central region was particularly affected. In addition, surfers and boaters were in distress on Lake Wörthersee.
In addition to thunderstorms and hail in several federal states, Vienna and Lower Austria were threatened by strong winds.
A low is followed by a high on Monday
While heavy thunderstorms sweep across the country, temperatures will also drop slightly - but it won't get really cool. In the new week, a powerful high will establish itself over Central Europe and the extremely calm summer weather will prevail throughout Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
