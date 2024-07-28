Warning: thunderstorm front moving across Austria

Warning of squalls and hail

Styria is one of the regions experiencing enormous unrest: several thunderstorm cells moved across the province in the early afternoon. The civil protection association and the state warning center have already warned of heavy rain, gusts of wind and hail. But while the population protects itself from the next weather chaos, the clean-up work from the last bad storms in Aflenz, Thörl, Kalwang and Mautern is still ongoing.