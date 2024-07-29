Vorteilswelt
Analog life

SPÖ warns: “Digital only is not normal!”

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 09:15

Official channels or funding only digital? Members of the SPÖ are calling for analog life to continue.

Pensioners, small businesses, families - even young people: Anyone who has ever fallen out of the digital network before the end of a registration process knows the problem: Internet sounds simple, but it often isn't. SPÖ politicians in the country are campaigning against these electronic hurdles.
Personal contact
On the initiative of Eva Prischl, Hannes Weniger, Wolfgang Kocevar and others, the Social Democrats have introduced the right to "personal contact" in the state parliament (so far unsuccessfully, but a new attempt is planned). "It is good that the state of Lower Austria is playing an important role in digitalization. However, it should not be overlooked that analog contact between the state and its citizens is indispensable," it says. Provincial Councillor Sven Hergovich and Member of Parliament Rainer Spenger also warn of possible "digital discrimination", for example in the case of federal or state subsidies that can only be applied for online. They say: "Many senior citizens in particular have no de facto opportunity to apply for subsidies without outside help." Generally speaking: from replacing heating systems to apprenticeship grants, a lot of time has to be spent online.

It must remain possible to submit funding applications without an online form!

SPÖ-Landesrat Sven Hergovich

The SPÖ-Niederösterreich supports the demands of the Pensioners' Association and the Seniors' Association on this issue, both of which have often drawn attention to this form of discrimination, emphasizes Spenger. "It must be possible to submit applications using online forms, e-mail, paper forms - in person and by post - as well as by telephone," Hergovich clarifies the objectives.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
