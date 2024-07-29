SPÖ warns: “Digital only is not normal!”

Pensioners, small businesses, families - even young people: Anyone who has ever fallen out of the digital network before the end of a registration process knows the problem: Internet sounds simple, but it often isn't. SPÖ politicians in the country are campaigning against these electronic hurdles.

Personal contact

On the initiative of Eva Prischl, Hannes Weniger, Wolfgang Kocevar and others, the Social Democrats have introduced the right to "personal contact" in the state parliament (so far unsuccessfully, but a new attempt is planned). "It is good that the state of Lower Austria is playing an important role in digitalization. However, it should not be overlooked that analog contact between the state and its citizens is indispensable," it says. Provincial Councillor Sven Hergovich and Member of Parliament Rainer Spenger also warn of possible "digital discrimination", for example in the case of federal or state subsidies that can only be applied for online. They say: "Many senior citizens in particular have no de facto opportunity to apply for subsidies without outside help." Generally speaking: from replacing heating systems to apprenticeship grants, a lot of time has to be spent online.