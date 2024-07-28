Heavy rain, hail
Civil defense warns of storms in Styria
The clean-up operations after the last severe storms in Aflenz, Thörl, Kalwang and Mautern are still ongoing. The civil defense association has warned of thunderstorms again for Sunday - this time, fortunately, other parts of Styria will be affected.
"Thunderstorms with heavy rain, squalls and hail are expected in the early afternoon!" A warning that is unfortunately nothing new for Styrians this summer. Heavy rain, squalls and, in some cases, hail could hit southern Styria on Sunday afternoon and evening. "The most dangerous time is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., after which the weather will calm down quickly from the north," they say.
There are warnings of small-scale flooding and branches falling in the wind. The banks of rivers should also be avoided.
In fact, from around 1.40 p.m., a heavy hailstorm moved over the city center of Graz. It rained, hailed, flashed lightning and thundered violently, strong gusts of wind knocked over building site grids and street signs. After less than 20 minutes, the front had moved away again.
According to GeoSphere, the precipitation provided a slight cooling effect during the night. On Monday, it quickly returned to 30 degrees under sunny skies with scattered clouds. The trend will remain like this until the middle of the week: warm days but cooler nights.
Armed forces still in action
In Thörl and Aflenz, the Austrian Armed Forces have been working for several days to clear blockages in the overflowing Feistringbach stream. Eleven soldiers will be deployed here until the middle of next week.
The drinking water in Thörl and parts of Aflenz was contaminated by the storms and is currently gradually improving. At the beginning of the week, it is expected to be drinkable again without boiling, Mayor Günther Wagner announced on social media.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
