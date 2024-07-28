Up to 240,000 € fine
Illegal employees arrested in nail salons
A total of twelve employees were arrested in two nail salons in Austria - one of them in Carinthia - as part of an inspection by the financial police at the end of June.
Originally, a nail salon in Upper Austria that only opened this year was the focus of the financial police's employment checks. The Vietnamese operator had employed seven suspected illegal employees - also of Vietnamese origin - with forged documents, who were subsequently arrested by the immigration police.
At the same time, the financial police checked another nail salon
of the same operator in Carinthia. In the course of this, five people were
arrested. The manager must answer for violations of the General Social Insurance Act (ASVG) and the Aliens Employment Act (AuslBG).
Finance Minister Magnus Brunner: "The Fraud Prevention Office is rigorously
rigorously against undeclared work and the associated tax and duty fraud.
tax and duty fraud. These controls are essential in order to create fair
create fair competitive conditions, protect workers' rights and
and ensure compliance with legal provisions."
Fines of up to 240,000 euros
In the event of the first unauthorized employment of more than three
foreigners for the first time, each foreigner employed without authorization faces a
of up to 20,000 euros for each foreigner employed without authorization and a total of up to 240,000
euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.