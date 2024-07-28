Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Up to 240,000 € fine

Illegal employees arrested in nail salons

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 11:52

A total of twelve employees were arrested in two nail salons in Austria - one of them in Carinthia - as part of an inspection by the financial police at the end of June.

comment0 Kommentare

Originally, a nail salon in Upper Austria that only opened this year was the focus of the financial police's employment checks. The Vietnamese operator had employed seven suspected illegal employees - also of Vietnamese origin - with forged documents, who were subsequently arrested by the immigration police. 

At the same time, the financial police checked another nail salon
of the same operator in Carinthia. In the course of this, five people were
arrested. The manager must answer for violations of the General Social Insurance Act (ASVG) and the Aliens Employment Act (AuslBG).

(Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)
(Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)
(Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)
(Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)
(Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)
(Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner: "The Fraud Prevention Office is rigorously
rigorously against undeclared work and the associated tax and duty fraud.
tax and duty fraud. These controls are essential in order to create fair
create fair competitive conditions, protect workers' rights and
and ensure compliance with legal provisions."

Fines of up to 240,000 euros
In the event of the first unauthorized employment of more than three
foreigners for the first time, each foreigner employed without authorization faces a
of up to 20,000 euros for each foreigner employed without authorization and a total of up to 240,000
euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf